Casa Central launches bilingual web resource 'Get Vaccinated' to aid Latinos

As one of the biggest social services agencies in the Midwest, it takes on the challenge of trying to close the inequity gap that exists with coronavirus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Casa Central, one of the largest Hispanic social services agencies in the Midwest, created a Get Vaccinated webpage to provide community resources about the COVID-19 vaccine and counteract data that makes Latinos doubly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Latinos comprise 21.2% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, second only to whites (55.6%), according to the CDC as of March 31. Secondly, Latinos are vaccinated for coronavirus at far lower rates than other groups, Casa Central reported.

“The coronavirus pandemic has accentuated the already existing deep-seated inequities in health care for communities of color and amplified social and economic factors that contribute to poor health outcomes,” said Martin R. Castro, president and CEO of Casa Central. “And most times, this comes about because there are a lack of reputable resources and support in the formats and language needed.”

Casa Central's Get Vaccinated resource guide is available in English and Spanish.

The Get Vaccinated campaign aims to bridge the information and support gaps while coming together to ensure the Latino community has the trusted information to access life-saving vaccines and other health resources.