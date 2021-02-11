CDC experts meet Tuesday to discuss Pfizer vaccine approval for kids 5-11

Experts have to decide whether Pfizer’s modified dose for children is safe enough to administer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccines advisory committee is meeting Tuesday to consider a recommendation for the use of the Pfizer vaccine in kids in the 5-11 age group.

Experts from the CDC have to decide whether Pfizer’s modified dose for children is safe enough to administer.

Click here for the agenda for Tuesday and Wednesday's vaccine advisory board meetings. The meeting can be streamed online.

Experts will go over data from Pfizer’s trial of about 4,000 kids to determine whether the vaccine is safe enough to approve.

This comes after the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine on Oct. 29 for all kids in the 5-11 age group. The company’s data showed almost a 91% effectiveness in kids in that age range.

If the CDC committee approves the use of the Pfizer vaccine, St. Louis County has a plan in place to get those shots starting Saturday.

Parents can go to designated vaccination sites in the county.

The St. Louis County Health Department will offer pediatric vaccines at all three of its permanent health centers and at four library branches: Lewis and Clark, Natural Bridge, Florissant Valley and The Rock Road.

During Monday morning’s press conference, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the county has plans to offer vaccines in partnership with local school districts and offer evening-hour vaccinations at some locations to make things as easy as possible for parents.

He said the approval of this vaccine could be crucial in bringing down COVID transmission in St. Louis County.

"In St. Louis County, community transmission is higher than any other age group. The average rate of new cases is highest among 5-9 years old," he said.

The age group with the second highest rate of transmission in the county is 10-14 year olds.

Page is encouraging parents who have questions to reach out to their child’s pediatrician.

More information on the vaccine rollout will be available on ReviveSTL.com if the CDC advisory committee approves the use of Pfizer’s vaccine.

There is also a Patients’ Services Line that parents can call for information at 314-615-7967.

The committee is scheduled to vote by 3:15 p.m. CT and adjourn by 4 p.m.

A confirmation of the committee’s decision could be issued by the director of the CDC shortly after.

A study by Kaiser Family Foundation shows just over a quarter of parents said they'll get their kids vaccinated right away, and a third will wait to see how things go before vaccinating their young children.

Most of those parents are worried about unknown side effects, serious side effects and that the vaccine could affect their child's fertility in the future.

Some other parents believe their kids don't need the vaccine.

5 On Your Side spoke with Dr. Jessica Smith, an infectious disease expert from Mercy Health, about the claim that kids don’t need to be vaccinated for COVID-19.