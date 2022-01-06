City Foundry hosting vaccination event in partnership with St. Louis health department

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for people 12 years and older on Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — If you make your way to the City Foundry STL this weekend, you can do more than just grab a bite to eat and do some shopping.

On Saturday, City Foundry is partnering with the City of St. Louis Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic will be held in one of the retail spaces at the facility, Suite 127 next to Sanctioned Sneaker Collective.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for people 12 years and older.

Free parking is available on all three of the City Foundry parking lots.