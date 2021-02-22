Illinois health department adds mass vaccination site in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Starting Tuesday, Collinsville, Illinois, will be the home of a mass vaccination site that will be capable of administering 1,350 doses every day.
In a news release, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's office announced the 13th and 14th mass vaccination sites in the state, which will open Tuesday. The locations will be at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville and a mall parking lot in Rockford.
“We are happy to partner with the Illinois National Guard and community partners throughout the county to increase our capacity to administer vaccines in Madison County, especially to our vulnerable populations,” said Toni Corona, the Madison County Health Department director.
The mass vaccination sites are a partnership between the governor's office, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, which is supported by the Illinois National Guard.
The mass vaccination location sites are:
- North Riverside Health Center
1800 S. Harlem Avenue, North Riverside, Illinois
https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
270 daily doses
- Morton East School Base Clinic
2423 S. Austin Blvd, Cicero, Illinois
https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
270 daily doses
- Robbins Health Center
13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins, Illinois
https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
135 daily doses
- Cottage Grove Health Center
1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights, Illinois
https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
135 daily doses
- Blue Island Health Center
12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island, Illinois
https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
270 daily doses
- Arlington Heights Health Center
3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Arlington Heights, Illinois
https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
270 daily doses
- Triton College
2000 5th Ave., River Grove, Illinois
https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
540 daily doses
- South Suburban College
15800 State St., South Holland, Illinois
https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
540 daily doses
- Orr Building
Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Illinois
http://www.SCDPH.org
(217) 210-8801
1620 daily doses
- Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville, Illinois
https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department
1080 daily doses
- Banterra Center
Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois
http://www.jchdonline.org/
540 daily doses
- Carbondale Civic Center
Carbondale, Illinois
http://www.jchdonline.org/
540 daily doses
- Winnebago County (Opens Tuesday)
1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford, Illinois
https://www.wchd.org/
1350 daily doses
- Gateway Convention Center (Opens Tuesday)
1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville, Illinois
https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php
1350 daily doses
As of Monday, 2,211,700 doses have been administered. According to health department data, 12.88% of people have received at least one dose — up from 12.60% Sunday — and 4.48% have received 2 doses — up from 4.29% Sunday.