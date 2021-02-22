Illinois health department adds mass vaccination site in Collinsville

The Illinois Department of Public Health is opening a mass vaccination site at the Gateway Convention Center that will be able to administer 1,350 doses per day

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Starting Tuesday, Collinsville, Illinois, will be the home of a mass vaccination site that will be capable of administering 1,350 doses every day.

In a news release, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's office announced the 13th and 14th mass vaccination sites in the state, which will open Tuesday. The locations will be at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville and a mall parking lot in Rockford.

“We are happy to partner with the Illinois National Guard and community partners throughout the county to increase our capacity to administer vaccines in Madison County, especially to our vulnerable populations,” said Toni Corona, the Madison County Health Department director.

The mass vaccination sites are a partnership between the governor's office, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, which is supported by the Illinois National Guard.

The mass vaccination location sites are:

1800 S. Harlem Avenue, North Riverside, Illinois https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 daily doses Morton East School Base Clinic

2423 S. Austin Blvd, Cicero, Illinois https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 daily doses Robbins Health Center

13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins, Illinois https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 135 daily doses Cottage Grove Health Center

1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights, Illinois https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 135 daily doses Blue Island Health Center

12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island, Illinois https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 daily doses Arlington Heights Health Center

3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Arlington Heights, Illinois https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 270 daily doses Triton College

2000 5th Ave., River Grove, Illinois https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540 daily doses South Suburban College

15800 State St., South Holland, Illinois https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540 daily doses Orr Building

Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Illinois http://www.SCDPH.org (217) 210-8801 1620 daily doses Belle-Clair Fairgrounds

200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville, Illinois https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department 1080 daily doses Banterra Center

Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois http://www.jchdonline.org/ 540 daily doses Carbondale Civic Center

Carbondale, Illinois http://www.jchdonline.org/ 540 daily doses Winnebago County (Opens Tuesday)

1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford, Illinois https://www.wchd.org/ 1350 daily doses Gateway Convention Center (Opens Tuesday)

