x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Vaccine

Illinois health department adds mass vaccination site in Collinsville

The Illinois Department of Public Health is opening a mass vaccination site at the Gateway Convention Center that will be able to administer 1,350 doses per day

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Starting Tuesday, Collinsville, Illinois, will be the home of a mass vaccination site that will be capable of administering 1,350 doses every day.

In a news release, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's office announced the 13th and 14th mass vaccination sites in the state, which will open Tuesday. The locations will be at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville and a mall parking lot in Rockford.

“We are happy to partner with the Illinois National Guard and community partners throughout the county to increase our capacity to administer vaccines in Madison County, especially to our vulnerable populations,” said Toni Corona, the Madison County Health Department director.

The mass vaccination sites are a partnership between the governor's office, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, which is supported by the Illinois National Guard.

The mass vaccination location sites are:

As of Monday, 2,211,700 doses have been administered. According to health department data, 12.88% of people have received at least one dose — up from 12.60% Sunday — and 4.48% have received 2 doses — up from 4.29% Sunday.

Credit: KSDK
Credit: KSDK

Related Articles