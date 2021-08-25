COVID-19 scare prompts St. Louis mom to get vaccine, urges others to do the same

"It was the scare of my life! I want to tell the unvaccinated to get the vaccine," said Michelle Warren

ST. LOUIS — In late April, Michelle Warren and her friend had a fun dinner night at Warren's home in St. Louis.

"I cooked a good meal. She came over and we got together for a nice time," said Warren.

However, more than a week later, Michelle said she experienced what would become "the scare of her life."

"I hadn't heard from her and so I decided to call her and that's when I found out she wasn't feeling well," said Warren.

Michelle was also feeling sick around the same time.

"I was scared. When my breathing started changing, I was like oh my God, " she recalled.

Warren first went to a medical clinic.

"At that time, I knew I had COVID," said Warren.

The 59-year-old mom spent 11 days, including Mother's Day, at St. Louis University Hospital with COVID.

Doctors put Warren on an oxygen tank and several medications.

Her girlfriend self-quarantined at her home.

"I just couldn't believe it. I was was just so unreal," added Warren.

What's more, at the time, Michelle didn't know a 61-year-old friend was at the same hospital, also battling COVID.

He died from the virus.

"My heart just sank when I heard about it. It's definitely taken a toll on me, my family and my friends," said Warren.

Warren admits at times, it was hard, but she persevered and maintained a positive attitude. Three months later, the COVID survivor is now out of the hospital and vaccinated.

"I know by the grace of God that I survived. I did get the Pfizer vaccine because I didn't want to end up back in the hospital," Michelle said.

The grateful mom has three words for those who still haven't rolled up their sleeves.