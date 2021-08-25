COVID-19 scare prompts St. Louis mom to get vaccine, urges others to do the same

ST. LOUIS — In late April, Michelle Warren and her friend had a fun dinner night at Warren's home in St. Louis.
"I cooked a good meal. She came over and we got together for a nice time," said Warren.
However, more than a week later, Michelle said she experienced what would become "the scare of her life."
"I hadn't heard from her and so I decided to call her and that's when I found out she wasn't feeling well," said Warren.
Michelle was also feeling sick around the same time.
"I was scared. When my breathing started changing, I was like oh my God, " she recalled.
Warren first went to a medical clinic.
"At that time, I knew I had COVID," said Warren.
The 59-year-old mom spent 11 days, including Mother's Day, at St. Louis University Hospital with COVID.
Doctors put Warren on an oxygen tank and several medications.
Her girlfriend self-quarantined at her home.
"I just couldn't believe it. I was was just so unreal," added Warren.
What's more, at the time, Michelle didn't know a 61-year-old friend was at the same hospital, also battling COVID.
He died from the virus.
"My heart just sank when I heard about it. It's definitely taken a toll on me, my family and my friends," said Warren.
Warren admits at times, it was hard, but she persevered and maintained a positive attitude. Three months later, the COVID survivor is now out of the hospital and vaccinated.
"I know by the grace of God that I survived. I did get the Pfizer vaccine because I didn't want to end up back in the hospital," Michelle said.
The grateful mom has three words for those who still haven't rolled up their sleeves.
"Go get vaccinated!" she said.