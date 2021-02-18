East St. Louis community health center to get vaccines through federal program

"Community Health Centers are a vital resource for so many Illinoisans, especially in underserved communities"

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A local community health center is one of nine centers across Illinois that will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines through a federal program.

Illinois community health centers missed out on the first phase of the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Federally Qualified Health Center Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, according to a news release. So, U.S. senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth wrote to President Joe Biden’s administration urging them to prioritize community health centers in the state.

Prioritizing community health centers will help get more vaccines to Illinois and address the “unconscionable racial and ethnic health disparities that have been compounded by the pandemic,” the release stated.

The vaccines that will be sent to community health centers through the program will be in addition to the existing federal allotments to Illinois and Chicago.

“Community Health Centers are a vital resource for so many Illinoisans, especially in underserved communities that have been disproportionately devastated by COVID-19,” Durbin said. “I am heartened that Illinois health centers will be included in the next phase of HHS’ program, which will lead to a more equitable distribution of vaccines. Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure that Illinois receives additional federal support to get vaccines into the arms of those in need as quickly as possible.”

SIHF Healthcare in East St. Louis is one of the community health centers that will be receiving vaccines through the program.

Here is the full list of centers in Illinois that will be receiving vaccines:

Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago)

Erie Family Health Center, Inc. (Chicago)

University of Illinois (Chicago)

Access Community Health Network (Chicago)

Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago)

Greater Elgin Family Care Center (Elgin)

Heartland Alliance Health (Chicago)

VNA Health Care (Aurora)

SIHF Healthcare (East St. Louis)