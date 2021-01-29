Jefferson County to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Jefferson County Health Department will begin implementing its community distribution plan on Feb. 3 and 4

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Health Department will receive its first 250 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The department will begin implementing its community distribution plan on Feb. 3 and 4, according to a press release.

“We are grateful for strong community partnerships which have allowed us to share resources and work together to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to the county,” said Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar. “The goal of our COVID-19 response is to protect the community and reduce the risk of transmission. In addition to practicing physical distancing, wearing a mask, and hand washing, effective vaccine distribution is the next stage of mitigation efforts.”

The department will open registration first to those eligible in Phase 1A, according to the state’s distribution plan. This phase includes long term care facility residents and staff, patient-facing health care workers and EMS/EMT/paramedics.

Two community clinics are planned for next week, by appointment only, at the health department's High Ridge office located at 5684 Missouri PP.

The clinics will take place on:

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4, 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Phase 1A individuals are the first priority for the clinics due to limited vaccine supply, the release stated. If appointments are still available, registration will be widened to include Phase 1B Tier 1 and 2.

Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to complete this survey. The health department will use the survey responses to reach out to residents for appointments.

Anyone without internet access can call the department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Line at 636-789-8941.

“We know there are thousands of Jefferson County residents who wish to receive the vaccine. We continue to advocate for direct shipments from the State each week in order to open registration to more individuals,” Vollmar said.

Eligible health department staff will receive the vaccine in a smaller scale clinic on Feb. 2, which is not open to the public. The clinic will vaccinate staff who are eligible and provide specific task training for community vaccination clinics.