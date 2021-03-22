COVID-19 vaccines ramping up in St. Louis area and beyond

"It's definitely ramped up in the St. Louis Metropolitan area as more vaccine has become available," said Dr. Frederick Echols

ST. LOUIS — They are positive signs St. Louis city and county officials, state lawmakers and citizens have waited to see for a long time.

"It's definitely ramped up in the St. Louis Metropolitan area and the in the City of St. Louis as more vaccine has become available. We're glad about it," said Dr. Frederick Echols, the Acting Director of the City of St. Louis Department of Health.

More vaccines rolling out in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

"Early on, there were a lot of challenges related to vaccine supply. We still have some challenges, but due to the work of the Biden administration and the federal government, production has increased," Dr. Echols said.

The sudden, rapid vaccine rollouts have allowed more mass vaccination events to pop up.

From St. Louis City, County, St. Charles County to Kansas City, thousands of people are trekking to the sites to get shots against COVID-19.

"I just applied for a spot on Thursday," said St. Louisan Rita Harris.

Over the weekend, Harris was one of many who packed America's Center to get the vaccine.

"It's gonna help curb the whole situation that's going on with the COVID and I can't see it doing anything but good," said Rita Harris.

So far, Missouri has administered more than two million doses.

As of Sunday, CDC data showed 12% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated.

What's more, officials say in the past few days daily vaccinations in the Show-Me state have been well over the seven-day average of 37,000.

In Illinois, 14% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Back in Missouri, St. Louis County Executive, Dr. Sam Page participated in a weekend event to push more African-Americans to get vaccinated.

"This was a mass vaccination event that's part of the puzzle of getting vaccinated," said Dr. Page.

Since January, the St. Louis City Health Department has administered COVID-19 vaccines to more than 18,000 people.

This week the city expects to receive 1,800 doses. All promising signs they say in winning the covid fight.

"There's still a long more work to do, "said Dr. Frederick Echols.

The next vaccine clinic in St. Louis County will be open on Tuesday at St. Louis Community College's Florissant Valley Campus.