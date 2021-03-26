What can your vaccination card do? Some are offering perks and access to a new normal

Health officials continue urging mask wearing and social distancing

ST. LOUIS — Getting the COVID-19 vaccine may get you access to some perks and a new normal.

After getting vaccinated, you may be in for a sweet treat.

Nationwide, Krispy Kreme is handing out free glazed donuts if you show your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

According to a news release, you can redeem a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year.

Qualified guests include anyone who has received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Locally, Up-Down Bar in the Central West End is offering 20 free game tokens if you show your Vaccination Record Card.

It's apart of a "Tokens for Poke'ns" rewards program.

"It's an incentive, thanking people for taking an important step towards bringing the restaurant industry, and the country, back to normal," the arcade bar said in a news release.

"We want to thank everyone for taking this step to help keep our community safe," communications manager David Hayden added. "Offering tokens as a token of our appreciation seemed like a natural fit."

The offer started March 22. Guests can show their Vaccination Record Card to a bartender or server to collect their prize.

For the first three weeks, it will be offered to everyone who has a vaccine card. After that, newly vaccinated guests can bring in their card up to three weeks after their second dose.

The promotion will continue through the summer.

For those ready to travel, expect changes to be packed on.

Brentwood Travel is helping travelers maneuver through uncharted waters because some cruise lines may require guests to be vaccinated.

"If you want to travel, you have to do what makes you safe and those around safe," Brentwood Travel CEO Stephanie Turner said.

She believes the majority of the smaller ships, with 200-300 passengers, will require you to be vaccinated.

"Crystal Cruises, which is a smaller medium-sized company, they are requiring this," Turner said.

Royal Caribbean sets sail in June and announced only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed.

Turner said to do your homework before you travel and be prepared for potential changes and a new set of rules for every location.

For more details on every state or country's guidelines, visit the State Department's website.

But not everyone may be on board with the idea of requiring vaccine cards as part of the business model.

For the Pageant, its capacity already is limited to 25% with strict guidelines.

Managing partner Patrick Hagin said he doesn't think the venue would have vaccinated sections. He thinks forgeries would be a concern and it may add more trouble than it’s worth.

But he does believe we're close to a new normal.

"I don’t think that it's going to be too much longer to herd immunity and then that would go out the window at that stage," Hagin said.

In Florida, the Miami Heat announced vaccinated fans will soon have their own sections at games.

But don't expect to see a similar situation at ballgames in St. Louis.

"We are not currently considering implementing any special seating sections for fans who can show proof of vaccination like the Miami Heat announced," a Busch Stadium spokesperson said. "We remain committed to adhering to our comprehensive reopening plan developed in partnership with the City of St. Louis Health Department that complies with all City health directives and MLB’s Return-to-Play Protocols."

For the Enterprise Center, we're told this is not something they've discussed at this time.

And for the Muny, a spokesperson said they'll announce safety measures later this spring.

While some may be on different playing fields, it's important for you to stay on course, as health officials continue urging mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

Because being vaccinated doesn't mean it's game over, just yet.

