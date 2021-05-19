Soon you can visit St. Louis County Library to check out a vaccine

Residents can make appointments, but walk-ups will also be accepted

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Library and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will be teaming up on vaccination events at library branches this summer.

COVID-19 vaccines will be free. Health insurance or proof of residency is not required.

“Getting more of our community vaccinated is critical to getting us through this pandemic,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. “This exciting partnership with the library will provide wider access to the vaccine and help us eliminate the disparities we are seeing from ZIP code to ZIP code.”

The first vaccine event will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at the Lewis & Clark Branch, located at 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. in Moline Acres. The event will feature book giveaways and a visit from mobile produce vendor MetroMarket from 2 to 4 p.m. Vaccines will be administered inside the Lewis & Clark Branch meeting room.

The second vaccine event is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 2 during the grand opening of the new Eureka Hills Branch, located at 500 Workman Road in Eureka. Vaccines will be offered inside the Eureka Hills Branch meeting room.

Spring Schmidt, Deputy Director of the county health department, said, “The St. Louis County Library has been a wonderful partner throughout this pandemic. They have distributed masks, helped people have digital access to care, provided information and education to so many residents. ... Libraries are a community treasure and we are grateful for their collaboration with public health.”

Kristen Sorth, St. Louis County Library Director and CEO said, “We’re excited about this partnership because it will make obtaining a vaccine convenient and accessible to area residents while welcoming them back to the library.”

Appointments can be made at stlcorona.com, but walk-ups will also be accepted at both events. Consent forms for ages 12-18 must be completed in order to receive a vaccine. Forms and other information are available at stlcorona.com.

Appointments will be made for the second dose at each event and follow-up clinics will be scheduled at both locations.