Deadline for 1st Missouri VIP drawing is Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — More than 375,000 people have entered the Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program, but if you still haven't, time is running out to be included in the first drawing for a shot at $10,000.

The first drawing will be held on Friday, and the deadline to enter the pool of possible winners is Wednesday. Over the course of five drawings, 800 adults will win $10,000 and 100 children between the ages of 12 and 17 will win $10,000 education savings accounts.

Anyone who has received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine can get signed up by clicking here and following the instructions.

Missouri’s vaccine incentive lottery works a little differently than other states’ programs. So, 5 On Your Side answered some of the most common questions residents might have.

Who is eligible?

You must be a Missouri resident and have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The lottery is open to those who were vaccinated before and after the program was announced. Missouri residents who received a vaccine outside of the state can enter but must show proof of vaccination.

How do I enter?

Missourians must enter using the secure online registration form on the state’s website. Those who have received a vaccine will not be automatically entered.

The entry period opened at 3 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, July 21 and closes at 11:59 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

You only need to enter once and after you’ve submitted your entry, you’ll be eligible for all drawings moving forward, unless you win. You’ll receive a confirmation email verifying your entry was submitted.

The state strongly encourages Missourians to enter online. If needed, you can call the call center at 877-435-8411.

What are the prizes?

The Missouri health and lottery departments are partnering to draw 180 names in five randomized drawings for a total of 900 winners.

Those who are selected will win either $10,000 in cash or $10,000 towards an education savings account – depending on the winner’s age.

What are the prize categories?

Missouri is splitting up the entry pool into three categories: Red, White and Blue.

Red: Missourians 18 and older who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or after July 21. Winners will receive $10,000 in cash. Eighty winners will be picked in each drawing.

White: Missourians 18 and older who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before July 21. Winners will receive $10,000 in cash. Eighty winners will be picked in each drawing.

Blue: Missourians ages 12-17 who have received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine at any time. Winners will receive a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program. Twenty winners will be picked in each drawing.

When are the drawings?

There will be five drawings every two weeks beginning in August and running into October.

Aug. 13 (winners announced Aug. 25)

Aug. 27 (winners announced Sept. 8)

Sept. 10 (winners announced Sept. 22)

Sept. 24 (winners announced Oct. 6)

Oct. 8 (winners announced Oct. 20)

How will I know if I won?

Officials with the state will contact preliminary winners using the phone number and email address that was provided. Preliminary winners have 10 days to complete an online form and send it back. If the state doesn’t hear back from preliminary winners within the designated 10 days, they forfeit their prize and the money will go to an alternate winner from that week’s drawing.

Will there be a list of winners?

Yes, a list of winners will be released following each round. The announcements are expected to be made 12 days after the winners are drawn, given the state and winners time to verify their status and information.