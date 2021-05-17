Dierbergs drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers beginning Tuesday

The supermarket chain will join a growing list of businesses dropping mask policies for fully vaccinated customers following the CDC's new guidance

ST. LOUIS — People who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask while inside Dierbergs stores beginning Tuesday.

The supermarket chain confirmed the modifications to its store mask policy to 5 On Your Side Monday. It applies to customers, vendors and associates in all 25 stores across the St. Louis area.

Those who aren't fully vaccinated against the coronavirus are still asked to wear a mask to ensure a "safer working and shopping environment," Dierbergs said.

The change comes after the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County announced last week they would no longer be enforcing a mask requirement after the CDC’s change in guidance.

Signs at the front doors will be updated soon to recognize the change.

"We are asking for patience as we work as quickly as possible to implement the new guidance into our environment," Dierbergs said.

Schnucks announced on Saturday that it also would no longer required fully vaccinated shoppers to wear masks, though employees will continue to wear them for the time being. On Monday, Target and CVS joined Trader Joe's, Walmart, Costco and Starbucks in dropping mask mandates for fully vaccinated customers.