Final day to get vaccine doses at The Dome

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is the final day of the two-month-long FEMA vaccine event that has given out thousands of doses at The Dome.

The Community Vaccination Center at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis will close after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Free parking is available at Sixth and Cole streets. Patients are asked to use Entrance C at the corner of Broadway and Cole Street.

Visitors getting their first dose have a choice between the two-dose Pfizer shot, which is available to those 12 and older, and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is approved for those 18 and up. Anyone needing a second dose after June 1 can go to www.vaccines.gov to find a vaccination location.

FEMA’s vaccine event at The Dome opened on April 7. Through May 27, vaccinators have administered more than 42,700 doses. The mass vaccination event had the ability to administer more than 125,000 vaccines during the eight-week event.

FEMA organizers last week told 5 On Your Side it’s still a big accomplishment, even if they didn’t reach the total number of vaccines they could have administered.

After the Dome site closes, residents in the St. Louis area can still get vaccinated at two other state-supported community centers. The Dellwood Recreation Center and St. Louis Community College at Forest Park will continue vaccinating through June 15.

Appointments are not necessary, and the vaccine is free.

St. Louis Community College at Forest Park

5600 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson vaccines available

Accessibility: Drive-thru available for those with mobility issues. Daily clinics are primarily walk-thru events.

Dellwood Recreation Center

10266 West Florissant Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63136

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson vaccines available

Accessibility: Walk-thru