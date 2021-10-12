Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine, booster event set for Wednesday at St. Charles Family Arena

The mass vaccination event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will offer first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru vaccination event at the St. Charles Family Area Wednesday.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call St. Charles County's COVID Hotline at 636-949-1899. The window to sign up ends at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

When scheduling an appointment, individuals must provide:

Full name

Date of birth

Eligibility to receive booster dose.

Desired time for the appointment.

What to Bring to the Vaccination Appointment?

To improve efficiency, individuals should arrive within 10 minutes of their scheduled appointment and follow staff direction while at the Family Arena. For the appointment, individuals will need:

Photo identification.

Their personal COVID vaccination card or a photo copy of this card.

Evidence of employment, for verification of eligibility status within specified industries.

A copy of the appointment confirmation.

A mask to wear when interacting with staff.

Who is eligible?

Individuals ages 12 and older are eligible to receive first or second doses of Pfizer vaccine. Those ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the vaccination.

Booster vaccinations are available to those who meet guidelines issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). See below for DHSS guidelines.

Immunocompromised individuals (ages 16 and older) who have completed the vaccine regimen for the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to receive an additional dose of that product at least 28 days after receiving their second dose.

According to DHSS guidelines updated last week, individuals eligible for booster vaccinations are those who completed the two-dose regimen for the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior to receiving the booster vaccination and who are: