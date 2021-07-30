Enterprise Center to host vaccine clinic Saturday

Several pop up clinics are also taking place this weekend

ST. LOUIS — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the St. Louis area and hospitalizations more than doubling since early July, the leader of the region's pandemic task force is urging people to get vaccinated.

"Vaccination is the most important tool for getting us out of COVID permanently," Dr. Clay Dunagan said. "It is something that, once we get to sufficient levels, the virus will stop circulating and we can put this behind us for some time. But until we get there we're going to need to resort to masks to prevent spread."

Currently, nearly 48% of Missourians have started the vaccine process, meaning they have at least one dose. St. Louis and Jefferson Counties are slightly ahead of that number - 50% for St. Charles County and 51.7% for St. Louis County. Only 42.6% of St. Louis City residents have started the vaccine process and the number is lower in Jefferson County, 37.5%.

If you're interested in a shot there are several clinics this weekend including one at the Enterprise Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's being held on the arena's concourse. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be administered. You don't need to make an appointment.

A few smaller pop up clinics are happening Friday and Saturday. St. Louis County's Department of Public Health and Department of Human Services is hosting a walk-in clinic Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. It's being held at the Center for Youth on the Rise, 12079 Bellefontaine Rd, St. Louis MO 63138.

The St. Charles County Health Department is holding a pop up event at the St. Charles County fair in Wentzville. The vaccine will be available from 4p.m. to 7 p.m. The department held a similar event on Tuesday at the fair but no one wanted a shot. A department spokesperson attributed it to low attendance, hot weather and the fact it was an unadvertised pop-up clinic.

On Saturday, the Dellwood Pharmacy will be administering shots at the Ferguson Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The pharmacy will have all three vaccines and offer COVID testing. The staff at Dellwood Pharmacy has hosted similar pop up events in past.

All the vaccine clinics, including the one at Enterprise are free.

Another way St. Louis County is trying to boost vaccination rates, is by targeting areas where its seeing higher COVID-19 rates and vaccine hesitancy. The County recently launched "Sleeves Up STL" in North County. It's a partnership with beauty and barbershops to help educate the public about the vaccine.

On Thursday, the county's health department and volunteers started canvassing north county shops with brochures and PPE. The group says they'll visit more barbershops on Saturday and once a week after that for the next several months.