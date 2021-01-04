Help wanted | FEMA hiring at $16 an hour for St. Louis mass COVID-19 vaccine events

The part-time positions will pay $16.32 an hour and do not require medical experience

ST. LOUIS — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking to hire non-medical vaccine employees to help with the upcoming mass vaccination event at The Dome at America's Center.

The part-time positions will pay $16.32 an hour and do not require medical experience. The responsibilities could include:

Greeting, guiding and assisting individuals who enter the Community Vaccination Center.

Entering data into an automated tracking system and providing other basic administrative support.

Using Microsoft Office computer software to support administrative assignments.

Reviewing registration forms and requirements for Federal and/or State vaccination programs and preparing correspondences/communication for required follow-up actions.

Observing and questioning patients' post-vaccination for adverse reactions.

Assisting with the set-up, signage and traffic control at the vaccination centers.

For more information and to apply, visit the online job posting here.

The eight-week effort will bring thousands of additional vaccine doses to the City of St. Louis, with the hopes of vaccinating 3,000 people a day, seven days a week.

The new program will launch April 7 at the Dome at America’s Center. It’s part of a partnership between Missouri, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the City of St. Louis.

In total, the program will provide up to 168,000 vaccine doses for area residents.

“Since late January, we have been communicating with our federal partners to establish a FEMA mass vaccination site in Missouri,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release Monday morning. “Now, with vaccine supplies increasing and the support of the White House and FEMA, we have the opportunity to deliver even more vaccines to the St. Louis area.”

The program will use the concourse level of the Dome. Arrangements are being made to provide free parking. The site was selected, in part, because of its proximity to a large number of people who are underserved and have limited access to health care.