Final winners of Missouri vaccine incentive program announced

The health department said 57,117 adults got the shot after the program was announced. Nearly 600,000 got the shot beforehand.

ST. LOUIS — The fifth and final round of winners in the Missouri vaccine lottery program was announced Wednesday.

The incentive program was started in July as Missouri struggled to control a surge in cases driven by the more transmissible delta variant in less-vaccinated communities.

The health department said 57,117 adults got the shot after the program was announced. Nearly 600,000 got the shot beforehand.

The adult winners of cash prizes in the St. Louis area are: