Fox Theatre to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test this fall

ST. LOUIS — If you're planning on heading to the Fox Theatre this fall for a show, you'll need to make sure you can prove you've either been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative within certain time parameters.

The Fabulous Fox announced Monday that beginning on Oct. 1 and continuing through Jan. 2, 2022, guests ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test along with a photo ID to be allowed inside the theatre. The Fox said guests must have received a second dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before the date of the performance they are attending.

Original vaccination cards, printed copies of vaccination cards or digital copies of vaccination cards will be accepted as proof. If a guest can't prove vaccination status, they will be able to enter if they provide proof of a negative COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance or an antigen test administered by a healthcare or pharmacy provider within 24 hours of the performance. Self-administered tests will not be accepted.

There will also be a brief verbal health screening and guests will be asked to wear a face mask at all times while inside the Fox. Guests under 12 won't have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test but will be subject to masking rules.

"These temporary protocols are in keeping with the current CDC advice and entertainment industry best practices," the theater said in a statement. "While the Fox recognizes these protocols will not provide perfect protection against the COVID-19 virus, they represent our industry’s best chance to get back to presenting live entertainment for our audiences and much needed work for our associates."

The Fox also said it has upgraded its facility to better protect against COVID, including installing a Plasma Air Bipolar ionization system to reduce harmful airborne pathogens, and is continuing to utilize enhanced cleaning and sanitization methods.

Single tickets for 10 of the Broadway shows in the 2021-2022 season go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.

For more information on the upcoming season and COVID-19 protocols at the Fox, you can visit the Theatre's website by clicking here.