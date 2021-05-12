Free Cardinals tickets, beer, target practice: Health leaders offer incentives to boost vaccine participation

Maggie Pinner came to the Cardinals vaccine clinic after a friend heard about the free tickets promotion, as organizers try to reach as many people as possible.

ST. LOUIS — It's not quite first base, but a clinic at the Cardinal's Club this week takes fans inside Busch Stadium for coronavirus vaccinations, offering a voucher for two free tickets to a home game for anyone who gets a shot.

"I was waiting until I could sign up, and then once I could I just kept putting it off," Maggie Pinner said on her way into the clinic. "When this was here I was like, 'All right this is the best time to do it.'"

Pinner said she came to the clinic because her friend saw the promotion. Organizers said they're partnering with different private organizations to cover their bases and reach as many people as possible.

"That's been the theme of the pandemic: you adapt as you go," St. Louis Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said. "It is really important to be flexible. but it is also important to have accurate information as you implement different measures, mitigation measures, and control measures because lives are impacted."

In Illinois, the state's incentivizing would-be vaccine recipients to take action by offering 100 free targets at the Worldwide Shooting Complex in Sparta.

Illinois lawmakers are also looking at the so-called "Beer and a Shot Bill" which would allow bars and restaurants to officer a free alcoholic drink to people that can prove their vaccination status. Currently, the law only allows free alcohol promotions in very limited situations.

Back at Busch, vaccine recipient Andy Tram says the perks are nice, but he's here because this clinic simply worked best with his unconventional work schedule.

"It was the first available one that wasn't in a time where I was asleep," Tram said of the event.