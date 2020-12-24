St. Louis Pandemic Task Force leader helps vaccinate hospital staff on Christmas Eve

Dr. Alex Garza said he wanted to "spread a little bit of hope with our clinical teams that have been working so hard this whole year through COVID"

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force visited SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital on Christmas Eve to help vaccinate staff for COVID-19.

Dr. Alex Garza is the task force's incident commander as well as the Chief Community Health Officer for SSM Health. Garza said the event was an opportunity to meet and talk with frontline workers and hopefully spread a little hope at the end of a difficult year.

"I'm an emergency physician. I've worked night shifts, holidays, weekends. I've been deployed overseas over the holidays. So these are people that are committed to the community, to each other, and to their patients," he said. "And so just being here to help them with vaccinations, it's just a small piece of what I can do to help."

Garza said he thinks the vaccination efforts for frontline workers in the St. Louis region have been going well. The biggest challenge is the limited supply of vaccines.

"We all want more vaccine and we want it faster, but we have to deal with what we have and when we get it, and the process has been going very smoothly," he said.

More than 1 million Americans have received a coronavirus vaccine so far, and more than 9.4 million vaccinations have been shipped across the country as of Wednesday, the CDC said.

Garza added that although the vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel, it will be some time before everyone is able to receive it, and the public should continue wearing masks and social distancing.

There are still 850 patients in area hospitals on any given day, and on Wednesday, 130 new patients were admitted, Garza said. The St. Louis area also had a record-breaking number of COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, he said.