Illinois Gov. Pritzker tours vaccination site in St. Clair County

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker toured a mass vaccination site at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville Thursday afternoon.

The vaccines at this site are given only to those who pre-register and make an appointment. St. Clair County announced on Feb. 17 that it will begin scheduling appointments for those who are in Phase 1B, Tier 1, as outlined by the Illinois health department.

St. Clair County health officials are strongly encouraging those without an email or regular internet access to work with a relative or close friend to receive notifications on their behalf to go through the process.

“We believe this is the best and quickest way for them to get notified to set an appointment,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “For those that would still need assistance, we have a dedicated person taking their information and getting them connected with resources within the community so that they can get scheduled to receive a vaccine.”

That number is 618-233-7703 x4447 and it accepts calls weekdays from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. It is important not to overburden those phone lines; the spokesperson said if you’re already signed up, there is no need to call and check in.

“They are right where they need to be. Our phone lines are being overwhelmed with people 'checking' on where they are at on the list or asking ‘when am I going to get notified’ or ‘I signed up but haven’t received any information.’ These types of calls are hindering our ability to help those who truly need assistance.”