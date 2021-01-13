How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine distribution updates in St. Louis

As of Jan. 13, the city health department has not received any COVID-19 vaccines

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Department of Health has yet to receive any COVID-19 vaccines, but city residents now have a way to stay up-to-date on vaccine distribution when they become available.

City residents can sign up to get vaccine and vaccination notifications. Those who sign up will be updated on the status of vaccine availability and the phased distribution of the vaccine.

“The vaccine survey that we created will help get distribution updates and other vaccine information to residents directly, and as soon as possible,” says Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis. “A direct link to residents will be critical to sharing rapidly-changing and evolving information related to vaccine distribution in a timely manner.”

When the city department of health receives vaccine supplies, it'll follow the state's phased distribution. Missouri is currently in Phase 1A, which includes long-term care facility residents and staff and health care workers with direct patient contact.

The city said all jurisdictions in Missouri will shift to Phase 1B at the same time when notified by state officials. Phase 1B includes critical infrastructure workers and those at higher risk for COVID-19. Additional information about Phase 2 and 3 population groups and tiers within these phases will be forthcoming

But please know your health is our highest priority and we're working very hard with our partners to make the #COVID19 vaccines more available. @CityofSTLDOH recommends if you have the chance to be vaccinated before you hear from them, that you go ahead and do so at that time. — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) January 13, 2021