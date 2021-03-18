How to volunteer for St. Louis area vaccination events

"The vaccine is coming, but the challenge now is finding vaccinators," St. Louis Mayor Krewson said

ST. LOUIS — As more vaccines roll out, more volunteers will be needed to help administer the shots. Through federal guidelines, healthcare professionals and students, such as midwives, paramedics, physician assistants, dentists optometrists and veterinarians can qualify to vaccinate.

All local health departments said they need volunteers, including those with medical training and those without.

City of St. Louis Health Dept.

Those who are interested in volunteering may call call 314-657-1499 or email health@stlouis-mo.gov. The health department said it need about 20 non-medical volunteers to work as greeters, help with "flow control," assist patients forms and work in observation rooms.

St. Louis County Health Dept.

Volunteers are needed for a variety of roles in its vaccination centers, including:

Clinical Roles

Vaccinator

Post-shot Monitor

Clinical Oversight

Non-clinical Roles

Usher

Runner

Supply Staff

Inventory Staff

Line Monitor

Greeter

Scheduler

Registration

Data Entry

To register as a volunteer, complete a Volunteer Profile on VicNet:

VicNet is a browser-based scheduling system used for vaccination efforts, which can be accessed from home.

Volunteers may sign up for multiple shifts once paperwork is complete

Within the form, please indicate if you will be volunteering in one of our clinical, or non-clinical roles using the drop-down menu on the volunteer application. After completing your registration form, you will be able to log in to VicNet and access our homepage. Please follow the instructions for training and submitting paperwork based on the role you are interested in supporting.

Volunteers assisting in non-clinical roles may sign up for volunteer shifts immediately after sending in paperwork, using the VicNet system. Download and return the completed volunteer packet to vaccinevolunteer@stlouisco.com (found on VicNet homepage) You will report to your first shift 1 hour in advance of the start time to complete any role-specific training before working.

may sign up for volunteer shifts immediately after sending in paperwork, using the VicNet system. Volunteers assisting in clinical roles will need to complete online training and send in paperwork before being able to schedule any shifts. This paperwork can be found on the Volgistics home page. Download and return the completed vaccinator packet to vaccinevolunteer@stlouisco.com (found on VicNet homepage) Watch the training videos on the VicNet homepage titled: COVID-19 Vaccine Basics Vaccine Preparation and Administration COVID-19 Vaccine - Cold Chain Management After returning the vaccinator packet, a member of our team will contact you to let you know that you are free to begin scheduling volunteer shifts. In addition, you will report to your first shift 1 hour in advance of the start time to complete any additional role-specific training before working.



There may be times when they do not need all scheduled volunteers. In this instance, you will be notified by text message or email one day prior to the shift.

Jefferson County Health Dept.

Both medical and non-medical volunteers are needed.

Those who are interested can email communications@jeffcohealth.org and they will forward it to its volunteer coordinator.

Lincoln County Health Dept.

They are looking for both clinical and non-clinical volunteers. They had about 300 volunteers help so far.