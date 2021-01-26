Even as Illinois enters vaccine phase 1B, counties are short on vaccine

County leaders say they are prepared to mass vaccinate, once they get enough shots

ST. LOUIS — As Illinois moves into Phase 1B, Metro East counties still face familiar hurdles, few vaccines.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control compiled by the New York Times, Illinois ranked 45th out of 50 in the nation when it comes to the percentage of residents who’ve received their first dose of the vaccine.

"We have the capability of doing 3,000 shot a day, meaning we can do Monroe County’s population in ten days," John Wagner, Monroe County Health Department said.

Wagner said his office has received roughly 400 shots a week.

"At this rate it will be 3.5 years before they vaccinate the county," he said.

Wagner said more than 75% of residents are willing to get the vaccine. Phase 1B includes anyone 65+ and frontline essential workers.

Governor J.B. Pritzker toured a mass vaccination site near Chicago Monday. He said the National Guard is helping distribute but a federal partnership with private pharmacies is slowing everything down.

“They sit on shelves because of that federal pharmacy partnership is slow at the job,” Pritzker said.

"Ship it to us, don't give it to the private sector because they can't do the volume we can,” Wagner said. “Ship it to us and well get it in their people’s arms."

Wagner said he doesn’t know when the process will speed up but recommends people to continue to be patient.



"Sit back, hold tight, as soon as they have the vaccine, they will get it out to you,” he said.