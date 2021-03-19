Illinois to expand vaccine eligibility to include additional essential workers

Beginning Monday, March 22, higher education staff, government workers and media will be eligible for vaccination

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced additional essential workers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days.

Beginning Monday, March 22, higher education staff, government workers and media will be eligible for vaccination. On March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers and religious leaders will be added to the list.

On Thursday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the expansion of vaccine eligibility to include all residents age 16 and older beginning on April 12. The expansion is due to an increasing national vaccine supply and the state averaging 100,000 vaccine administrations per day, according to the governor’s office.

“As more vaccine becomes available in the coming weeks and months, we will continue to make sure we are reaching people who are at greater risk of exposure to the virus or from suffering severe illness due to COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While we will continue to prioritize individuals who are 65 years and older, as well as health care workers and individuals with underlying medical conditions, we want to maintain our momentum going forward and continue to increase our march towards herd immunity.”

In December, Illinois received its first shipment of about 109,000 doses. This week, more than 800,000 doses were delivered to the state. Based on current projections, the state expects that number to surpass 1 million doses in the first week of April.

Illinois has also outlined a plan that will allow businesses to increase capacity if certain COVID-19-related metrics are met.

Currently, every region of the state is in Phase 4 of the five-phase reopening plan. The newly announced metrics offer residents a bridge between Phase 4 restrictions and the “new normal” operations of Phase 5.