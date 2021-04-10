Illinois state workers required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 14

The deadline for vaccination was extended after multiple workers' unions said the original deadline was too strict and too soon

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The deadline for COVID-19 vaccination in Illinois has been pushed back 10 days from the original deadline of Oct. 4.

Employees will have to show proof they’ve had at least the first dose of the vaccine by Oct. 14.

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office said employees will have to show they’ve got their second dose of the vaccine by Nov. 18.

The deadline for vaccination was extended in an executive order issued Sept. 17, after multiple workers' unions reached out to the governor's office and said the original deadline was too strict and too soon.

The mandate impacts employees at the following state facilities:

State veterans’ homes

Developmental centers

Correctional facilities

Long-term care facilities

Juvenile justice facilities

Some workers could get exemptions from being vaccinated. Exemptions can be given for medical or religious reasons.

But, if the deadline comes and an employee doesn’t have an exemption and isn’t vaccinated, they could face disciplinary action.

Gov. Pritzker said this mandate is important to protect inmates and prison workers, since they work so closely together on a daily basis.

The Illinois Department of Corrections said their employees will be required to present their vaccination card as proof on Oct. 14.

The mandate also affects employees at state veterans’ homes, though most of them have already had the shot. The state reports over 96% of employees in veterans’ homes are vaccinated.