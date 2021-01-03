'That can't be us' | Jefferson County cancels 1,900 vaccine appointments after links shared on social media

Clinic organizers say they expect many people signed up with a shared link, thinking it was a "legitimate process"

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Mandy Lehmann said her mom was one of the 1,900 people who had a Jefferson County coronavirus vaccination appointment canceled because the link they used to book her shot had been widely shared on social media.

"When you first see that link you're excited, you feel happy, and feel relieved in a sense," Lehmann said, adding the appointment — as brief as it was — made her feel like "there's a light at the end of the tunnel."

Lehmann's mother is eligible for a vaccine under state guidelines, and she says they were just trying to keep her healthy and safe, especially because they lost their stepfather to coronavirus just a few months ago.

"You hear the stories of people not being eligible. and you almost think like 'that can't be me. That can't be us that got this fake link,' and then you are just disappointed when you hear it's not your turn," she explained.

Lehmann says her sister — and thousands of others — turned to social media groups to find the best information about all the registries and all the events across the state, calling the system "confusing."

But of the 2400 appointments filled for the 2-day clinic in Arnold, 1900 hundred were people who weren't on the Jeff Co registry, and organizers worried about the integrity of the process.

"I feel really bad because I know a lot of them thought they were going through the legitimate process," county health director Kelley Vollmar told 5 On Your Side.

Vollmar says they ran appointment emails against the registry and sent second messages canceling the slots for people who weren't in their system.

Now Lehmann's family waiting for another shot at the vaccine.