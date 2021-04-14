'It should instill confidence' | Task force says J&J vaccine pause shows the system is working

"To me, what it says is it should reinforce confidence in the system that does the evaluations for a vaccine," Dr. Alex Garza said Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — The leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is proof that there is "a robust system" behind the vaccine process focused on keeping people safe.

"To me, what it says is it should reinforce confidence in the system that does the evaluations for a vaccine," task force commander Dr. Alex Garza said Wednesday, "and should instill confidence, depending on what the outcome is, that there are people that are looking out for these things."

Although Dr. Garza said the decision was the right one to make, and is a common practice in the medical industry, he said it "doesn't help" with vaccine hesitancy.

A study published by the Missouri Hospital Association said about 40% of Missourians are “not likely to seek a vaccine.” The study said 34% of people in the St. Louis area responded "not too likely" or "not likely at all."

"There was always some degree of hesitancy that was out there, and this pause certainly doesn't help with that," Dr. Garza said. "Now it was a completely appropriate pause for the FDA and the CDC to look at the data, and that's what their job is."

The vaccine was paused because of blood clot concerns after six cases of the possible side effect were reported in the United States. Dr. Garza highlighted how rare the side effect is.

He said the risk of developing blood clots from the J&J was more than one in 1 million. He said people are more likely to develop blood clots from things like pregnancy — 1 in 10,000 women — and air travel — one in 1,000 people. He also said one journal study found that more than 7% of COVID-19 patients suffered blood clots in the lungs and about 11% had blood clots in large arteries like the ones found in the leg.

With all that said, Dr. Garza said the pause shouldn't have a major effect on the vaccine rollout in the St. Louis area. The Johnson & Johnson shot has only accounted for about 3% of the total doses distributed. On Wednesday, Dr. Garza said the overall number of doses distributed in the St. Louis area surpassed 1 million, with Johnson & Johnson accounting for about 30,000.

Dr. Garza said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area has remained consistent. He also said those patients ending up in the hospital have continued to trend younger. He said this is because of vaccine distribution to the older, more vulnerable populations.

