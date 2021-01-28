Leading from the front: Ferguson mayor gets COVID-19 vaccine

Mayor Ella Jones of Ferguson gets her COVID-19 vaccine to encourage more north county residents to protect themselves

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Ferguson’s mayor received the COVID-19 vaccine to encourage others in north St. Louis County to protect their health.

North county has the fewest amount of people registered to get the vaccination compared to other parts of St. Louis County. In contrast, this part of town has been one of the hardest hit by the virus.

Mayor Ella Jones received her shot at Christian Northeast Hospital Thursday morning.

“When you are in leadership you have to do things right. this is one part of leadership,” she said.

Starting next week BJC will start vaccinating the community. So far, they have nearly 250,000 people registered but they want more north county families on the list.

“The mayor has had the vaccine, I've had the vaccine, others as well we have not seen people get side effects,” Rick Stevens, Christian Hospital president. “We know the vaccine is helping people not get COVID.”

Jones said the Ferguson Fire Department is helping to spread the correct information to help people get past their fears or preconceived notions about the vaccine.

“Get educated, talk to your family, talk to your friends and make sure they know this is necessary,” Jones said. “If you want to live a good quality of life, get vaccinated.”

You can register to get a shot at https://www.bjc.org/