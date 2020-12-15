England is six hours ahead on the clock and six days ahead of the U.S. on distributing the Pfizer vaccine

ST. LOUIS — One week ago, the shot watched around the world was injected into the arm of a 90-year-old British woman: the first to receive the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine after the United Kingdom approved it for distribution.

The United States followed suit, granting the shot an emergency use authorization late Friday night. Americans received their initial doses by Monday morning.

“It shows that with everything that's happening in the world, with Brexit and that uncertainty, that we’re still a key player on the world stage, we are able to make great strides in medicine and scientific research,” said Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills, an expert on the monarchy, historian, and commentator on British life. “And just the approval of this vaccine shows: don't count out to the United Kingdom. We're here, we're a player, and we're going to stay.”

Like in the United States, the pandemic has had devastating impacts on the United Kingdom. According to BBC News, nearly 65,000 people have died of the virus nationwide, with nearly 1.9 million confirmed cases. Along with members of the Royal Family, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tested positive for the virus, crediting National Health Safety doctors with saving his life.

The economic side effects have also been significant—and have played a role in British pandemic fatigue.

“People are very tired of having to limit their life and having their life canceled, people being furloughed, losing their jobs,” said Mace-Archer-Mills, whose grandparents were scheduled to receive the vaccine hours after he spoke with 5 On Your Side.

Pushback on COVID-related mandates and closures, as well as skepticism over the science or government involvement, are not uniquely American, he added

“People are still very skeptical. They're very pessimistic.”

He also said that British people have long awaited the vaccine—but the narrative is rarely that the shot is a silver bullet.

“We're still going to have to follow all sorts of advice well into the new year and throughout the summer,” he said. “It's not going to miraculously lift anybody's restrictions or their mental state.”

Will Brits take the vaccine? Mace-Archer-Mills said he believes most will, and the anti-vaccine effort is a vocal minority.

“The average British person is saying, look, let's just do what we have to do, take the vaccine,” he said.

However, he says life has continued much as normal - the “new normal” brought about by 2020 - even with thousands now on their way to inoculation.

“I think it's going to be a while yet before the people of this nation are going to be able to rejoice that corona is finally over,” he said.

His advice for Americans moving toward a vaccinated world sounds familiar -this time, with a different accent.