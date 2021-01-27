Lincoln County teams up with National Guard for mass vaccination site

Appointments are required and the health department said it will only be making appointments by calling people who signed up on its pre-registration list

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Lincoln County announced it is coordinating mass vaccination with the Missouri National Guard.

According to the Lincoln County Health Department, it will have approximately 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to make available to individuals in Phases 1A, Phase 1B-Tier 1 and Phase 1B-Tier 2.

The vaccines will be given out at the mass vaccination event with the Missouri National Guard on Jan. 29.

Appointments are required and the health department said it will only be making appointments by calling people who signed up on its pre-registration list.

The health department said do not call them for an appointment and if your name is on the pre-registration list you do not need to take further action.

"Because there is a limited amount of vaccine available, we will not be able to vaccinate everyone on our pre-registration list at this time. If you already have an appointment somewhere else, please DO NOT take an appointment with this event," the health department said.