Madison County begins Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

MADISON COUNTY, Missouri — The Madison County Health Department has officially kicked off COVID-19 vaccinations for those eligible under Phase 1B.

“During Phase 1A, 11,434 total doses of vaccine were administered in Madison County as of Jan. 27,” Madison County Public Health Director Toni Corona said.

Next week, the department will launch an online appointment scheduler for people who live or work in Madison County and are eligible for Phase 1A or Phase 1B to set up their vaccination appointment.

Phase 1B includes:

People who are 65 years old and older

Frontline essential workers First Responders Educators (congregate child care, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade) Food processing plants Veterinary health Livestock services and agriculture Manufacturing Corrections workers and inmates Grocery store workers Shelters/adult day care workers



Individuals eligible for Phase 1B and who completed the Madison County Vaccination Registration Survey (Jan. 4-20) will receive a scheduling link for an appointment. If you only provided a phone number, then you will receive a call.

“We will be in Phase 1B for some time,” Corona said. “There are more than 50,000 people in Madison County who are eligible for Phase 1B. There will be plenty of vaccine available for anyone who wants to receive it. It will just take some time to get to everyone.”

Weekly vaccination clinics will take place in the following locations: Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville and Lewis and Clark Community College Commons in Godfrey.

The health department is also collaborating with the Madison County Regional Office of Education to help get educators vaccinated.

The clinics will be held on Saturdays at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville starting in mid-February. Educators will receive information about the clinics from their districts. School nurses will assist in providing vaccines.

You can find the latest vaccination information from the Madison County Health Department here.

To find additional vaccine locations visit the State of Illinois' Vaccination Location website.