Madison County's COVID-19 mass vaccination site to close for good on July 3

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The Madison County mass COVID-19 vaccination site will close its doors for the last time on July 3.

On Friday, the Madison County Health Department announced it would be ending its mass vaccination clinic at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois. The site has been operating with the support of the Illinois National Guard since January.

“We are grateful to the City of Collinsville for graciously making this space available to us for 6 months and being partners in this pandemic response,” Madison County Director of Public Health Toni Corona said in a press release. “Having a Mass Vaccination Site has served its purpose by providing a consistent location in which we had the capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 people per day. But with the vaccine more readily available throughout the county now, the need for a mass vaccination site is coming to a close.”

There are still multiple chances to get your shot at the mass vaccination site. Dates remaining include:

June 20-25

June 27-29

July 1-3

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for anyone above the age of 12. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are welcome.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, 40.37% of Madison County residents are fully vaccinated. The statewide rate is 46.33%.

This isn't the first mass vaccination site coming to a close.

Two St. Louis-area COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics wrapped up their services Tuesday.

The clinics were located at the Dellwood Recreation Center and St. Louis Community College-Forest Park. From city and county governments to organizations like the Urban League, mass vaccination clinics were a part of our world for several months.