Mass vaccination site opening in St. Clair County, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A mass vaccination drive-thru site is coming to St. Clair County, Illinois.

According to a release from the St. Clair County Health Department, the site will be at Belle Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville beginning on Feb. 1.

The site will run six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 pm.

This vaccinations will be given by appointment only.

For those who are 75 years old and older – who have a confirmed COVID-19 vaccination appointment through the St. Clair County Health Department and are traveling to the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center to get vaccinated, St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) will be providing free public transportation.

Service will be available Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., starting Monday, Feb. 1. To be eligible for a free ride, individuals must have a confirmed vaccination appointment scheduled through the St. Clair County Health Department on the day they are utilizing the public transit system.

St. Clair County Health Department is currently sending notifications for residents 75 years of age and older to schedule a vaccine appointment at the mass vaccination site or through one of our Provider Partners – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Memorial Hospital/BJC or SIHF Touchette Hospital.

According to a release from the health department, you may be contacted by email or phone with instructions on how and when to set up an appointment.

The number of appointments is dependent upon the amount of vaccine available.

There is also a dedicated call center to assist those who may need assistance signing up to receive a vaccine notification or for those with transportation issues. Calls are being accepted Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 618-825-4447.