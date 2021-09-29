Mass vaccination site to reopen at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Tuesday

"Our mission is to deliver as many booster shots as possible,” said St. Clair County Emergency Manager Herb Simmons.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — COVID-19 booster shots are now available and in order to meet the demand in the Metro East, a mass vaccination site is reopening for the first time since May.

Over 100,000 people got their first round of COVID vaccinations at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, and while not all of them got the Pfizer vaccine there’s hope that those who did will return for their booster.

The grounds at Belle-Clair will be transformed into a mass vaccination clinic Tuesday, October 5.

"I'm shooting for about 500 per day,” said Simmons. “That's going to be adjustable."

The first wave of Pfizer boosters is for people 65 years and older.

"You'll be able to stay in your car, get your shot, be monitored, and then be on your way,” said Simmons.

First responders, health care workers, teachers, postal workers, and anyone 18 and older with underlying health conditions are also eligible for a booster shot.

"They're definitely going to want to see proof that you're at least six months past your second dose of Pfizer,” said Simmons.

St. Clair County is seeing a drop in the percent positive and the number of people seeking the first dose.

"They did like 14 one day and 18 the next,” said Simmons.

However, Simmons says he’s confident that people will come back for their boosters.

"It only takes hearing a friend or a family member or seeing to know that any risks that are out there are outweighed by the benefits we can get from this booster shot,” said Simmons.