2 mass vaccination sites are closing in St. Louis area

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds will close May 30 and the Dome will wrap up June 1

ST. LOUIS — Two of the biggest mass vaccination events in the St. Louis area will be closing up shop in the next week.

The Dome will wrap up June 1.

It had the power to use over 125,000 vaccines during its 8-week event.

It's given over 42,000 doses.

Even though it didn't meet its halfway mark yet, it's still a big accomplishment for DuWayne Tewes, the FEMA Site Coordinator.

"That's the same thing as the population of Jefferson City, Capital of Missouri," Tewes said.

He said to keep in mind that more vaccine opportunities have popped up in the area since the Dome opened its doors. But people are still making their way here to get J&J or Pfizer.

So if you come here before the end date, here are two things to know:

It will open Memorial Day Weekend including Memorial Day itself, and the hours remain the same

If you decide to get Pfizer, coordinators will help you on how to access the second shot in the area

Pfizer is also the only for now that applies to children 12 and up. A group that's making its way downtown.

"We're seeing 12% of our clientele is juveniles," Tewes said.

Belle-Clair County Fairgrounds on the other side of the river is also seeing children.

"Just under 1,000 children since it started," Herb Simmons, the St. Clair County Emergency Management Director, said.

It, too, was set up for large crowds up to 5,000. It's done less than 1,000 per day.

If you plan to go and make an appointment, it's open 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The location will be closed Wednesday and will come to an end on May 30.

After that, the health department will administer vaccines at 333 West Main Street in Belleville on a smaller scale. It will be by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"The fairgrounds will stop operating, it doesn't mean COVID is gone," Simmons said.

Even though time is ticking for these specific events, the drive is still there to get shots into arms.

To get more vaccines out there, United Way has partnered with Lyft. It's offering free rides to vaccine appointments. The United Way recommends grabbing an appointment first and then call for a ride.

It hopes to do 1,500 vaccine appointments.

"If it’s one ride trip or two round trips, we will support them getting the vaccine," Regina Greer, United Way's chief impact officer said.

She said when looking at the 2-1-1 calls, they noticed a pattern about the lack of transportation.

"Transportation is the most unmet needs that we encounter every day," she adds.

You can contact United Way 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting this website to schedule a ride.

Uber is also offering free rides to vaccine appointments until July 4.

Even though these mass vaccination events are ending, it doesn't mean the work is stopping.