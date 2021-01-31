Metro East residents mistakenly told their vaccine appointments were canceled

A computer error caused cancellation messages to be mistakenly sent out to everyone scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine Monday in Belleville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Belleville on Monday have not been canceled, despite a notification that said otherwise.

The St. Clair County Health Department said Sunday that a computer error caused cancellation messages to be mistakenly sent out to everyone scheduled to get the jab Monday at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center.

"The Health Department is currently re-contacting those individuals via phone and/or email to notify them of the error," the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said Sunday on Facebook. "If you were scheduled for an appointment tomorrow please SHOW UP AS SCHEDULED at your required time."

The mass drive-thru vaccination site opens Monday and is by appointment only. It will run every Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is a dedicated call center to assist those who may need assistance signing up to receive a vaccine notification or for those with transportation issues. Calls are being accepted Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 618-825-4447.