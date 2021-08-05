Metro East counties see spike in COVID vaccinations

In a typical week, about 1,500 people get vaccinated in St. Clair and Madison County combined, but this week they were able to triple that number

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — At a time when the delta variant is devastating Missouri hospitals, one local community is seeing a spike of another kind.

In a typical week, about 1,500 people get vaccinated in St. Clair and Madison County combined, but this week they were able to triple that number.

At Cosmic Comics, they’ve seen their share of villains, but none of them come close to COVID.

"This is a little bit frightening,” said David Dyer, owner of Cosmic Comics.

Dyer said he’s no superhero, so he had no problem getting the shot.

"I don't want to put my customers back in a position where they have to wear a mask again,” said Dyer. “I want everybody vaccinated, that's just the truth of it.”

According to the Illinois Dept. of Public Health more than 4,600 people got fully vaccinated last week between Madison and St. Clair Co. and Emergency Manager Herb Simmons said the reason why is simple.

"We had horror stories about family members left in a hospital and family members didn't get to see them for months and months,” said Herb Simmons. “It's too late when your loved one is gone to say 'I wish I had talked them into getting the vaccine.' If that doesn't scare you straight, I don't know what does."

Simmons said he understands getting 100% of people vaccinated may be unrealistic.



"There's a percentage of our population that's going to make an excuse for everything,” said Simmons.



"It's simple. If you don't want to get it, you're going to be sequestered to wearing masks,” said Dyer.

With the positivity rate in their community hovering near 10%, Simmons said it’s important that people do their part and get vaccinated if they want a storybook ending.



"I'll take that over laying in the hospital on a ventilator,” said Simmons.



"Just do it,” said Dyer. “Get safe. This isn't going away. It's going to be with us forever, and ever, and ever."