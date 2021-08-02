County by county: Here's how many people have been vaccinated in Missouri

Missouri is breaking down how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide and by county

ST. LOUIS — The State of Missouri is breaking down the numbers of COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the state.

Missourians can go to the state's coronavirus website to see how many doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide and by county. The state also provides data for age, sex and ethnicity.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the data from the state:

As of Monday, Feb. 8, 693,468 doses have been administered in Missouri, this includes first and second doses.

The total number of people to receive a first dose in the state is 531,749 and 161,719 people have received a second dose. The state is reporting 8.7% of the population has received the first dose.

In the last seven days, 144,859 doses have been administered.

Percentage of the population who has received at least one dose, by age:

15-25 – 2.8%

25-34 – 7.5%

35-44 – 8.7%

45-54 – 9%

55-64 – 10.4%

65-74 – 19%

75-84 – 16.8%

85+ – 28%

The state is reporting 10.8% of women and 6.5% of men have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Missouri is also breaking down vaccine distribution by county. The website lists the total amount of vaccine doses administered and how many first and second doses have been given to people.

Here is a breakdown of the total amount of doses administered in counties in the St. Louis area:

St. Louis County – 103,010

City of St. Louis – 27,482

St. Charles – 36,129

Jefferson – 15,631

Franklin – 9,813

St. Francois – 6,015

Lincoln – 4,087

Ste. Genevieve – 2,281

Gasconade – 2,241

Warren – 2,078

Washington – 1,711

Montgomery – 1,582

Pike – 1,490

Crawford – 1,090

The percentage of the population in each county to receive the first dose:

St. Louis County – 7.8%

City of St. Louis – 6.4%

St. Charles – 6.8%

Jefferson – 5.1%

Franklin – 7.2%

St. Francois – 6.8%

Lincoln – 5.8%

Ste. Genevieve – 10.9%

Gasconade – 12.9%

Warren – 4.6%

Washington – 5.9%

Montgomery – 12.3%

Pike – 7%

Crawford – 3.7%

To see the full list of counties across the state, click here.

Some places across in the St. Louis area have been having difficulty getting the COVID-19 vaccine for its residents.

Last week, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson sent a letter to Governor Mike Parson regarding vaccine supply in the city. She sent the letter after a new federal program was announced that some Walmart pharmacy locations would begin offering the vaccine. In the letter, Krewson said there are no Walmart locations in the city and requested the state to allow CVS and Walgreens pharmacies in the city to become vaccinator sites.

Jefferson County Health Director Kelley Vollmar also talked about the county’s struggle in getting COVID-19 vaccines. She said part of the problem is the state’s plan – sending vaccines to large hospitals that can handle large vaccination events and sending the National Guard to rural areas.

"We literally are in the middle size of things. We don't have the resources St. Louis and that metro area really has in terms of the hospital systems and private providers. But on the flip side of it, we're not considered a rural county."