Missouri launches COVID-19 vaccine registry tool

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, a secure registry tool to assist Missourians in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Although vaccine supply nationwide is still quite limited, this registration process will help connect Missourians with more avenues to receive a vaccine,” Parson said. “This will not only provide support for Missouri citizens but also help our team determine where the greatest demands for vaccines exist throughout the state.”

Individuals can use the website to register for a vaccine. Then they will fill out a questionnaire to determine their eligibility based on Missouri’s priority phases.

Those who register will be notified when each phase is activated and alerted when they become eligible. Individuals then should check with their health care provider about vaccine availability. The Missouri Vaccine Navigator also will show mass vaccination events and other providers with doses in their area.

The new vaccine tool also will remind registrants when it is time to schedule their second dose.

“A crucial part of this process is for people to follow up for the second dose in order for them to be fully vaccinated and protected against COVID-19,” said Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams. “This system uses best practices to ensure patients and providers follow through with that second dose for the maximum amount of protection.”

The Missouri Vaccine Navigator will integrate with ShowMeVax, the state’s immunization database for providers, according to a news release.

Those with online accessibility issues should call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for registration assistance.