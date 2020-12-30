Thousands more COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive in Missouri

Gov. Parson gave an update on the coronavirus vaccine rollout and said things are "going well" so far

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri expects to receive thousands more COVID-19 vaccines next week as the first round of recipients prepare to get their second dose.

Governor Mike Parson said the vaccine distribution “is going well.”

“We are very pleased with how well the process has gone so far,” he said during a scheduled briefing Wednesday afternoon.

As of Dec. 29, more than 66,000 frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff members have received the initial dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The state expects to receive another 84,000 initial doses by the end of this week, and 73,000 more are expected next week.

The Missourians who were among the first to get vaccinated will be due to get the booster shot next week. Gov. Parson urged everyone to make sure they get the second vaccination.

“It is extremely important that every Missourian return for the second dose of the vaccine,” he said.

The governor added that the shipments of the second dose have already been accounted for and aren’t included in the reported weekly allotment counts.

Missouri is currently in its first phase of rolling out the vaccine to residents, called Phase 1A. This phase includes frontline health care workers who interact with patient and long-term care facility residents and employees.

The next phase – Phase 1B – includes high-risk residents, people 65 and older, first responders and essential workers.

Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine website offers the following details about who qualifies for those Phase 1B categories.

Essential workers:

First responders

Childcare workers

Teachers and education staff

Water/wastewater workers

Energy workers

Critical manufacturing workers

Food and agriculture workers

High-risk populations:

BMI > 30

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Diabetes

Hypertension

Chronic heart disease

Parson said more details about Phase 1B will be coming soon.

Phase 2 will include populations at an increased risk of contracting the virus, like those who are homeless or in prison. Phase 3 includes all Missourians.