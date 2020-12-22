More than 23K vaccines have been administered in Missouri so far, state says

There are more than 450,000 Missourians included in the state's vaccination Phase 1A, which includes patient-facing health care workers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More than 23,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to health care workers in Missouri as the state works through vaccinating those who are in the priority groups.

"The announcement of a second vaccine that is proven to be safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 is great news for the people of Missouri," said Gov. Mike Parson said in a press release. "The approval of an additional vaccine will help us move through the phases of our vaccination plan and offer more vaccines to Missourians."

There are more than 450,000 Missourians included in the state's vaccination Phase 1A, which includes patient-facing health care workers and those living and working in long-term care facilities. Parson's office said it will take several weeks to complete testing that phase. .

There are 285 facilities in Missouri that are approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1A eligible recipients within their facility, the release said. More than 700 additional facilities are expected to be approved within the coming days and weeks.

Vaccinators have been approved in all regions of Missouri, and more will continue to be brought on board to ensure vaccines are distributed equitably and efficiently, the release said.

"While we continue to receive positive news in our fight against COVID-19, I remind Missourians that the virus is still here, and we all must take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this virus, especially through the holiday season," Parson said.