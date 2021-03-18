Missouri dental hygienists want to volunteer to give COVID-19 shots, but can't be vaccinators by law

"I want to help stop the pandemic any way I can," dental hygienist Ellen Wentz said

ST. LOUIS — With more vaccines coming in, more vaccinators will be needed.

Federal guidelines say healthcare professionals and students, such as midwives, paramedics, physician assistants, dentists, optometrists and veterinarians can qualify to vaccinate.

Those who can do this must have an active license or had a certification under the law of any state that lapsed within the last five years, as long as the license or certification was active and in good standing prior to the date it went inactive, expired or lapsed and was not revoked by the licensing authority.

For 42 years, Ellen Wentz has been a dental hygienist. But she doesn't fall under the qualified vaccinator section due to a Missouri law.

"I want to help stop the pandemic any way I can. I knew my license couldn't allow me to do it unless they changed that," Wentz said.

Same goes for dental hygienist Diann Bomkamp, who has 51 years under her belt.

"In Missouri we can't, there are 14 states that can do so. I want to get people healthy," she said.

Bomkamp said she's been giving anesthesia every day for decades.

"To be honest, it's easier to see the arm than inside the mouth," she said.

Bomkamp has been reaching out and urging Governor Mike Parson to have an Executive Order to change this since some of the states were able to do that.

More than 3,000 dental hygienists work in Missouri.

Wentz and Bomkamp hope for change, so more people can help.

Even though Wentz can't give immunity for now, she's still showing up to be a part of the action for the mega vaccination event at St. Louis Community College.

"I would check that I would do anything, but I knew I couldn't vaccinate, wherever they put me, I will do it," she said.

Bomkamp said to reach out to your local legislators or the Governor's office to ask for this change.

The Missouri Dental Board told 5 On Your Side right now, they are working on possible training for dental hygienists to take part.