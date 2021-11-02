Missouri health leaders respond to St. Louis area vaccine distribution concerns

“Our objective is to make sure that we are really aimed at proportionately distributing those vaccines, but it is an ebb and flow on a weekly basis as we continue to move up and down,” Department of Health and Human Services’ Adam Crumbliss said. Crumbliss was reacting to concerns that Missouri's largest municipalities aren't receiving proportionate vaccine supply, adding “what may show today to be a low spot for one community, may very well show to be a high spots for that same community a week later."

Crumbliss explained it this way: the county had previously gotten a round of “first doses” from BJC, and when they tried to send second doses directly to the county -- cutting out the middle man -- the federal software they use denied that request. Moore says the county health department has enough second doses to cover residents who have already gotten a first shot, and they hope to soon announce a new arrangement with the state that will lead to more stability in supply.



We also asked why the City of St. Louis went so long – weeks -- without a vaccine shipment even as doses went to health departments in St. Charles and St. Louis counties.



They said the city's early applications showed their health department planned to hand the doses off to partner Affinia Healthcare for vaccine clinics, so state doses went there until the city set up their own vaccination clinic.



“Some of the early orders that the City of St. Louis worked with us on, they actually were more focused on using vaccine to be distributed to ... instead of directly to the health department, to some of the partner agencies in the city to help to vaccinations,” Crumbliss said.