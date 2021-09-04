All Missourians eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines Friday

In Illinois, eligibility opens on April 12

ST. LOUIS — Millions of residents in Illinois and Missouri will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as both states expand eligibility in the coming days.

On April 9, Missouri will activate Phase 3 of its vaccine distribution plan, which allows Missourians to receive a vaccine. Illinois announced Thursday it will allow all residents 16 and older to receive vaccinations beginning April 12.

As of April 8, about 18.6% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated (about 1.14 million people) and 10.9% have received their first doses, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Gov. Mike Parson has said the state estimates about 40% of those eligible will not seek a vaccine. Despite that, local health officials have said the St. Louis area could reach herd immunity by this summer.

In Illinois, about 2.49 million residents have been vaccinated. About 19.5% of them are fully vaccinated and 16.2% have received their first doses, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

More than 80 Illinois counties opened eligibility to residents who are at least 16 years old ahead of the April 12 timeline, including St. Clair and Madison counties.

There are age restrictions for each vaccine. You must be 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine. For the Moderna vaccine or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines, you must be 18 years old, according to the CDC.