Missouri announces locations for second week of mass vaccinations

The sites are part of a partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services and local health care systems

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced vaccine site locations for the second week of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events.

The sites are part of a partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services and local health care systems.

“We are very pleased with how well the first week of mass vaccinations went, and we greatly appreciate the help of our Missouri National Guard and local partners in this effort,” Parson said said. “Although vaccine supply remains limited, we are happy to announce locations for the second week of mass vaccination events so that all eligible Missourians have an opportunity to explore additional avenues in receiving a vaccine.”

The first week of mass vaccination events took place last weekend with nearly 20,000 Missourians receiving an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to a release from the governor's office.

The state will host 27 separate mass vaccination events. The National Guard and DHSS vaccination teams will return to each site after 21 days to administer second dose vaccinations.

Below are the locations for Feb. 4-6

For event sign-up information, click here for more

Region A

County: Henry

Henry Location: Clinton First Baptist Church, 1531 N Vansant Rd., Clinton, MO 64735

Clinton First Baptist Church, 1531 N Vansant Rd., Clinton, MO 64735 Date: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region B

County: Marion and Ralls

Marion and Ralls Location: Hannibal Inn & Conference Center, 4141 Market St., Hannibal, MO 63401

Hannibal Inn & Conference Center, 4141 Market St., Hannibal, MO 63401 Date: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region C

County: St. Francois

St. Francois Address: Community Civic Center , 2 Black Knight Dr., Farmington, MO 63640

Community Civic Center 2 Black Knight Dr., Farmington, MO 63640 Date: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region D

County: Greene

Greene Location: Ozark Empire Fair Grounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave., Springfield, MO 65802

Ozark Empire Fair Grounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave., Springfield, MO 65802 Date: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region E

County: Pemiscott

Pemiscott Location: Centry Casino Caruthersville, 777 E Third St., Caruthersville, MO 63830

Centry Casino Caruthersville, 777 E Third St., Caruthersville, MO 63830 Date: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region F

County: Cole

Cole Location: The Linc, 1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City, MO 65101

The Linc, 1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City, MO 65101 Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Friday, February 5, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region G

County: Douglas

Douglas Location: MOCH Wellness Center, 603 NW 10th Ave., Ava, MO 65608

MOCH Wellness Center, 603 NW 10th Ave., Ava, MO 65608 Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

Saturday, February 6, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region H

Site 1

County: Livingston

Livingston Location: Methodist Church, 1414 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO 64601

Methodist Church, 1414 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO 64601 Date: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Site 2

County: Harrison

Harrison Location: South Harrison High School, 3400 Bulldog Ave., Bethany, MO 64424

South Harrison High School, 3400 Bulldog Ave., Bethany, MO 64424 Date: Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021

Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region I