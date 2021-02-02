Missouri announces locations for second week of mass vaccinations

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced vaccine site locations for the second week of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events.
The sites are part of a partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services and local health care systems.
“We are very pleased with how well the first week of mass vaccinations went, and we greatly appreciate the help of our Missouri National Guard and local partners in this effort,” Parson said said. “Although vaccine supply remains limited, we are happy to announce locations for the second week of mass vaccination events so that all eligible Missourians have an opportunity to explore additional avenues in receiving a vaccine.”
The first week of mass vaccination events took place last weekend with nearly 20,000 Missourians receiving an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to a release from the governor's office.
The state will host 27 separate mass vaccination events. The National Guard and DHSS vaccination teams will return to each site after 21 days to administer second dose vaccinations.
Below are the locations for Feb. 4-6
For event sign-up information, click here for more
Region A
- County: Henry
- Location: Clinton First Baptist Church, 1531 N Vansant Rd., Clinton, MO 64735
- Date: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region B
- County: Marion and Ralls
- Location: Hannibal Inn & Conference Center, 4141 Market St., Hannibal, MO 63401
- Date: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region C
- County: St. Francois
- Address: Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Dr., Farmington, MO 63640
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region D
- County: Greene
- Location: Ozark Empire Fair Grounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave., Springfield, MO 65802
- Date: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region E
- County: Pemiscott
- Location: Centry Casino Caruthersville, 777 E Third St., Caruthersville, MO 63830
- Date: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region F
- County: Cole
- Location: The Linc, 1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City, MO 65101
- Date: Friday, February 5, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region G
- County: Douglas
- Location: MOCH Wellness Center, 603 NW 10th Ave., Ava, MO 65608
- Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region H
Site 1
- County: Livingston
- Location: Methodist Church, 1414 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO 64601
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Site 2
- County: Harrison
- Location: South Harrison High School, 3400 Bulldog Ave., Bethany, MO 64424
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region I
- County: Phelps
- Location: Phelps Health Respiratory Screening Station, 1000 W 10th St., Rolla, MO 65401
- Date: Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4 - 5, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)