Winners notified in Missouri's final drawing of vaccine lottery

The state notified the 180 "preliminary" winners Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Winners of the fifth, and final round of the Missouri vaccine lottery were notified Friday. The 180 new "preliminary" winners got the good news between 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Winners were contacted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services with the contact information they provided when they signed up for the lottery. They are considered "preliminary" until the winners submit verification documents, then they are "confirmed" and they can get their $10,000 prize.

State leaders say they received 656,259 entries for the final drawing. Anyone who didn't win previous drawings was rolled over into the next one.

Missouri residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could enter the drawing. State leaders said since the lottery's launch in late July, 57,117 adults were vaccinated and entered the lottery.

Winners were picked from three categories:

Red: Residents age 18 and up who got at least one dose of the vaccine on or after July 21

White: Residents age 18 and up who got at least one dose of the vaccine before July 21

Blue: Residents ages 12 to 17 who got at least one dose of the vaccine at any time

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 were eligible for a $10,000 education savings account.

Winners of this final round of the vaccine lottery will be announced on Oct. 20. If someone doesn't confirm their win, the prize will then go to another potential winner.