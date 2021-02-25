Gov. Parson to give update on Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine plan

A spokesperson wouldn’t confirm exactly what Parson would announce Thursday but said it is in regards to the state’s current vaccination plan, which isn't changing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to make an announcement Thursday afternoon about COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

5 On Your Side emailed the governor’s office for further information. A spokesperson wouldn’t confirm exactly what Parson would announce Thursday but said it is in regards to the state’s current vaccination plan. The spokesperson expanded on that to say the current plan will not change.

Missouri is currently in Phase 1B-Tier 2 of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, which went into effect on Jan. 18. This phase includes high-risk populations and everyone who is 65 and older.

Phase 1B-Tier 2 includes:

Anyone 65 and older

Adults with the following conditions: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome Heart conditions Weakened immune system due to organ transplant Severe obesity (BMI > 40) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



This tier includes about 2.5 million people, which is about 40% of the state’s population.

Missouri’s next tier, Phase 1B-Tier 3, focuses on vaccinating what the state classifies as its “critical infrastructure”.

This next phase includes – most notably – teachers and those working in childcare. There has been an outcry from educators and school staff throughout Missouri to allow teachers to be moved up in the priority line. However, Director of Missouri Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams has made it clear teachers will not be bumped up.

Phase 1B-Tier 3 includes:

Education: Teachers, faculty and staff in public, private and nonprofit preK-12

Teachers, faculty and staff in public, private and nonprofit preK-12 Childcare: Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS-licensed facility providing basic care to children

Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS-licensed facility providing basic care to children Communications sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services

Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services Dams sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services

Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services Energy sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source

Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source Food/Agriculture sector I: Employees of certain food production and processing facilities and related operations, prioritizing mass food production, distribution, transportation, wholesale and retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold; includes veterinary services

Employees of certain food production and processing facilities and related operations, prioritizing mass food production, distribution, transportation, wholesale and retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold; includes veterinary services Government: Elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government; members of the judiciary at the federal, state and/or local levels required for the continuity of government; employees designated by the federal government that fall within the state’s vaccine allocation responsibilities; other designated government personnel required for the continuity of government.

Elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government; members of the judiciary at the federal, state and/or local levels required for the continuity of government; employees designated by the federal government that fall within the state’s vaccine allocation responsibilities; other designated government personnel required for the continuity of government. Information technology sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide IT services

Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide IT services Nuclear reactors, materials and waste sector: Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that work in this sector

Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that work in this sector Transportation systems sector: Employees in the transportation systems sector including aviation, highway and motor carriers, maritime transportation systems, mass transit and passenger rail, pipeline systems, freight rail and postal shipping

Employees in the transportation systems sector including aviation, highway and motor carriers, maritime transportation systems, mass transit and passenger rail, pipeline systems, freight rail and postal shipping Water and wastewater systems sector: Employees at public, private and/or nonprofit organizations that provide drinking or wastewater services

According to Missouri’s vaccine dashboard, the state has administered a total of 1,129,416 vaccine doses through Wednesday. This includes 756,334 people who’ve received their first dose and 373,082 people who have received their second dose.

The state’s dashboard indicates 12.3% of Missourians have received at least one dose, and 6.1% have received two doses.

