Tier 3: Here’s who is eligible in Missouri’s latest vaccine group

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More Missourians are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The state moves to Phase 1B-Tier 3 on Monday, March 15, which makes the vaccine available to an additional 550,000 Missouri residents.

Several groups of essential workers — like teachers, childcare providers and grocery store workers — are included in this latest group. Tier 3 focuses on vaccinating what the state classifies as its “critical infrastructure”. Last month, Gov. Mike Parson described Tier 3 as including an important part of the state’s population, including "workers in many of the industries we depend on to keep our everyday lives operating normally."

Phase 1B-Tier 3 includes:

Teachers, faculty and staff in public, private and nonprofit PreK-12 Childcare: Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS-licensed facility providing basic care to children

Employees of certain food production and processing facilities and related operations, prioritizing mass food production, distribution, transportation, wholesale and retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold; includes veterinary services Government: Elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government; members of the judiciary at the federal, state and/or local levels required for the continuity of government; employees designated by the federal government that fall within the state’s vaccine allocation responsibilities; other designated government personnel required for the continuity of government.

Read more information about Phase 1B-Tier 3 here. See full details about the vaccine plan on Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine website.

While the state is moving forward with the next tier, several vaccinators in the St. Louis area say they’re not ready — they’re still working through a backlog of people who want to get the shot but haven’t had an opportunity yet.

According to the CDC, 19.4% of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 10.3% of people have been fully vaccinated. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data is lagging behind the CDC data as of Sunday.

If you would like more information on how to get on a vaccine waitlist in your community, read 5 On Your Side's complete vaccination guide with links, phone numbers and the latest on mass vaccine events in your area.