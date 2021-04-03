University of Missouri looking to fill hundreds of vaccine appointments in Columbia this weekend

The MU health care system said anyone who is eligible under current Missouri rules can sign up through the system's website

COLUMBIA, Mo. — MU Health Care has hundreds of vaccine appointment slots open this weekend for their clinics in Columbia, Missouri.

The health care system said anyone who is eligible under current Missouri rules can sign up through the system's website here.

"This opportunity is the result of successfully shrinking numbers of eligible unvaccinated individuals and an increasing supply of vaccine doses," a news release from the system said.

Those who need help scheduling an appointment can call MU Health Care's COVID-19 vaccine call center at 573-771-CARE (2273). The call center is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The vaccine events are being held at Walsworth Family Columns Club at MU's football stadium and are by appointment only.

Missouri is currently vaccinating people through Phase 1B-Tier 2, which includes:

Phase 1A: Patient-Facing Health Care Workers and Long-Term Care Facility Residents and Staff

Vaccinating those most vulnerable and those protecting them

Hospitals, Long-term care facilities and residents, including Department of Mental Health (DMH)-operated facilities.

Home health, Hospice, Dialysis centers, Urgent care.

Vaccinator staff and those administering COVID testing.

Congregate community healthcare settings staff and residents, including DMH contracted settings and adult day cares.

EMS and high-risk non-congregate healthcare, including clinics, physicians, and home care providers.

All remaining patient-facing healthcare providers, including but not limited to health care workers in emergency shelters, dental offices, school nurses, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental/behavioral health providers, and correctional settings.

Phase 1B - Tier 1: First Responders, Emergency Services, and Public Health Infrastructure

Protecting those who keep us safe and help us during an emergency

Non-Patient Facing Public Health Infrastructure: Administrators and staff at federal, state, or local public health agencies and other healthcare workers who carry out functions necessary to the operation of the state’s healthcare infrastructure that were not included in 1A.

First Responders*: All federal, state, and/or local first responders beyond EMS/EMTs in 1A, including law enforcement, fire services, corrections, and certain social service agencies.

Emergency Management and Public Works*: Federal, state, or local government employees in emergency management and public works agencies, identified nonprofit organizations designated as partner voluntary agencies.

Emergency Services Sector: Employees defined in the emergency services sector not otherwise listed, including law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, emergency management, and public works.

Phase 1B - Tier 2: High-Risk Individuals

Protecting those who are at increased risk for severe illness